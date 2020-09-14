Senegal soldiers coronavirus positive

Nearly 100 Senegalese soldiers tested positive for coronavirus after returning home from a deployment in neighbouring Gambia, a military source said.

The source said testing continued of the contingent of 600 soldiers, part of a force deployed in 2017 to enforce President Adama Barrow’s election victory over then-President Yahya Jammeh.

The source did not say how the soldiers were infected.

Senegal recorded 14 193 COVID-19 cases, including 293 deaths. Gambia, mostly surrounded by Senegal, confirmed 3 293 cases and 99 deaths.





