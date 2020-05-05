Second Legionnaire dies in Mali

Another French Foreign Legion soldier died in Mali the French presidency said.

Kevin Clement died in an operation against armed groups in the country, the Presidency said without giving further details.

His death came three days after another legionnaire died in a military hospital near Paris after being wounded in an explosion in Mali last week.







France, the former colonial power, has 5 100 troops in Mali and the wider Sahel region, but security progressively worsened since it intervened in 2013 to stop a jihadist advance to Bamako.