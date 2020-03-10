Second coronavirus case confirmed in Nigeria

Nigeria confirmed a second coronavirus case, the country’s health minister said on Twitter.

The first case was an Italian man who flew to Lagos on February 24 from Milan on a Turkish Airlines flight with a connection in Istanbul. The following day he travelled to neighbouring Ogun state and was in the country for two days before being isolated.

The case, the first in sub-Saharan Africa, prompted fears of an outbreak in Lagos, a city of 20 million people in a country of some 200 million inhabitants. Until Monday it was the only confirmed case in a country that won plaudits for preventing a major outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus in 2014.

Health Minister Osagie Ehanire said the second case was in contact with the Italian man, a vendor for cement company Lafarge Africa PLC and is being treated at a hospital in the Yaba dristict of Lagos.

The Lagos state health commissioner, Akin Abayomi, said Nigerian officials were experiencing “some challenges” tracking down people on the flight with the Italian.





