SAPS dismisses seven corruption accused officials

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has confirmed the dismissal of two brigadiers, two colonels, a lieutenant-colonel and two civilian employees following their alleged involvement in corrupt activities.

In a station issued on Tuesday, the SAPS said the seven had a sanction of dismissal imposed on them.

The dismissed are:

Brigadier Jabez Naidoo, 49 – Station Commander: Point Police Station (KZN), Former SCM Head, Western Cape).

Brigadier Lesetja David Mogotlane, 57 – Section Head: Mechanical Services.

Colonel Thomas Dumisani Marima, 50 – Section Commander: Vehicles and Tactical Equipment.

Lieutenant Colonel Veeran Naipal, 47 – Vehicle Support: Pretoria Central Garage.

Lieutenant Colonel Alpheus Nkosibanke Makhetha, 46 – Technical Expert: Vehicle Fleet.

Admin Clerk Jacoba Magadela Havenga, 49 – Chief Prov Clerk: New Vehicle Store, WC.

PAC Marcell Duan Marney, 33 – Chief Provisioning Clerk to Brigadier Ramanjalum.

“The seven members were part of 16 suspects initially arrested on the 4 June 2020 during a pre-dawn operation. They were arrested by an Anti-corruption Task Team, which was set up in 2017 by the National Commissioner, General Khehla Sitole.

“Among the 15 arrested were a former Lieutenant-General of the South African Police Service, three brigadiers, colonels, civilian employees and six private citizens on multiple charges including fraud, corruption, theft and money laundering,” said SAPS spokesperson, Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo.

Although the accused in this matter are currently subjected to criminal prosecution, these seven have been tried departmentally, found guilty and subsequently dismissed.







“I continue to urge members to desist from any form of criminality or corruption, as such actions will do nothing more than bring an abrupt end to one’s freedom and career,” said Sitole.