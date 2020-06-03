SANDF soldiers rescues family from a burning vehicle

Soldiers from Alpha Company, 21 Infantry, Battalion, helped pull a family from a burning car in Boipatong whilst on a patrol assisting the South African Police Service (SAPS) in enforcing level 3 coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

While preparing for patrols in cooperation with the SAPS on 2 June, the SANDF members spotted a burning car approaching, the SANDF said in a statement. The car, a VW Golf, passed the soldiers and crashed into a tree.

Lieutenant Ivan Martin, Platoon Commander of Alpha Company, instructed the soldiers to open the doors of the vehicle and evacuate a family of three including a five-month old baby who sustained burn injuries. All rescued family members were taken to Boipatong Hospital by a military ambulance.







The soldiers extinguished the blaze with sand, the SANDF, which added that the Chief of the South African National Defence Force, General Solly Shoke, applauded the members in uniform for their great work in saving the lives of citizens.