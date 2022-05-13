SAMHS celebrates Nurses Day

The South African Military Health Service (SAMHS) celebrated the International Nurses day nationwide from 10 to 13 May, as it acknowledged the critical role they play in holding a patient’s healthcare journey together.

The Surgeon General, Lieutenant General Peter Maphaha, joined hands in celebrating nurses, whose crucial role has been highlighted by the outbreak of the coronavirus in South Africa and the world at large.

While addressing a Nurses Day event at 2 Military Hospital, he said: “If I could, I would confer today all military nursing personnel with medals for the sacrifice and dedication they have shown over the years in serving the braves and providing military health care to the military community”.

12 May is globally marked as International Nurses Day.

He continued to commend nurses who are deployed abroad and within South Africa’s borders, serving the nation, especially in conflict-ridden regions and flood-ravaged provinces such as Kwa-Zulu Natal, and wished them good health and a safe return.

Director Nursing, Brigadier General Zuziwe Maso, applauded the nurses and acknowledged the extra mile and sacrifice that come with the profession. While delivering the International Nurses Day message, she said, “SAMHS prides itself with a great team of dedicated specialist professionals in all Military Hospitals; three Nursing Colleges and institutions such as Institutes for Maritime, Aviation Medicine and Military Psychology Institute. Our nurses are the beacons of hope in over eighty Clinics in the Republic of South Africa”.







SAMHS deployed its capabilities to curb the spread of coronavirus by implementing quarantine and mass isolation facilities, deploying field hospitals, rolling out health education campaigns, mass screening and testing programmes, and of course vaccines.