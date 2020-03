South African police said a policeman and security guard shot a man dead during the coronavirus lockdown.

Police officers encountered men drinking in a tavern in Vosloorus, south of Johannesburg, on Sunday in defiance of the lockdown, police spokesman Sontaga Seisa said in a statement

They attacked police while resisting arrest, Seisa said. After the commotion, a policeman and guard followed one man to his house, where he was shot, he said.







The two suspects were arrested.