SA makes progress in combatting human trafficking but Cuban doctors still exploited

The US State Department has released its 2024 Trafficking in Persons Report, which notes that South Africa “does not fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking but is making significant efforts to do so.”

The report places countries into one of four tiers, based on the government of the country’s effort to meet the Trafficking Victims Protection Act (TVPA) minimum standards, aimed at eliminating human trafficking. Tier 1 is the highest ranking, indicating the government has demonstrated “appreciable progress,” and represents a responsibility to continue combating human trafficking.

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a072f88d&cb=78945' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=10&cb=78945&n=a072f88d' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Rankings reflect an assessment of the enactment of laws prohibiting severe forms of trafficking, the implementation of those laws through “vigorous prosecution,” proactive victim identification measures, victim protection efforts and partnerships with NGOs among others, according to the State Department.

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a09a9fee&cb=98765' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=9&cb=98765&n=a09a9fee' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Read the full story on ProtectionWeb here.