SA Government identifies 37 quarantine sites nationally

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia De Lille said government has identified 37 sites that can be used as quarantine facilities across several provinces as part of government’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Minister said this when she briefed media as part of the department’s response to the outbreak following declaration of the national state of disaster by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday.

“A key tasks for the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has been to identify state-owned buildings which could possibly be used as quarantine sites in all 44 districts and eight metros.

“So far we have identified 37 properties in various provinces,” she said.

De Lille said as more cases of COVID-19 virus are announced by the Department of Health, Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, was informed of the 37 sites identified.

She said some will be available to people from informal settlements where there are no facilities.

She said teams from the department’s head office and regional offices visited all districts to assess properties and the process was ongoing.

“Some sites have already been communicated to the Minister of Health.

“We also communicated to Minister Mkhize the department is engaging with all provincial public works departments and local governments to ensure we identify possible quarantine sites in all 44 districts and eight metros in cases where there are no available Public Works owned properties,” she said.

Provinces avail more quarantine sites

The Minister said the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Public Works advised a number of properties are available for use as quarantine sites in Durban North, Pietermaritzburg, Richards Bay and Port Shepstone.

“The Limpopo Provincial Public Works Department informed us they can avail four properties to possibly be used as quarantine sites. These are in Waterberg, Vhembe, Capricorn and Mopani districts.

“The North West Provincial Department of Public Works advised they can avail more than 130 sites across the province including four hospitals.”





