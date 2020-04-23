SA Army Spouses Forum hands out food parcels to the homeless

The South African Army Spouses Forum, the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs and Ranyaka Non-Governmental Organization have partnered with Hennops Revival and Centurion Haven of Hope to donate food parcels to homeless people accommodated at Lyttelton Community Hall in Centurion.

The SA Army was represented during the handover on 22 April by Major General T Xundu, the Chief of Corporate Services, who was accompanied by Brigadier General J K Thys, Colonel M J Mogweng, Colonel P Mohlababe, Chaplain G L Lelaka. The Spouses Forum was represented by Lieutenant Colonel R Yam, who is the chairperson.





