SA Army raises R100 000 for KZN flood victims

The South African Army has donated R100 000 to victims of flooding in KwaZulu-Natal.

On 20 July, SA Army Chief, Lieutenant General Lawrence Khulekani Mbatha, handed over the donation cheque to SA National Defence Force Chaplain General, Brigadier General Thabo Masweu at the Wonderboom Military Base in Pretoria.

“In addition to our primary mandate, the SA Army remains committed to rendering humanitarian assistance to the neediest in our various communities. We are predominantly doing so as a demonstration that men and women in uniform are loving and caring,” Mbatha said of the donation. He further emphasised that “as the perennial symbol of excellence the SA Army will always remain dedicated to playing an acquiescent role in various community outreach projects in order to make a difference in the lives of the citizens”.

In receiving the cheque donated by the “Pride of the Lions”, Masweu, said: “It is indeed a great moment that the SA Army, through the wisdom of the collective leadership led by Chief of the SA Army, is once again demonstrating great generosity of landing an assistance in good faith through this highly valued contribution”.

Under the Operation Chariot banner, the Chaplain Service and strategic partners were tasked by the Chief of the SANDF to plan the mobilisation of humanitarian support to affected flood victims in KwaZulu-Natal.

Colonel Sammy Mosiane and Second Lieutenant Daniel Maluleke report that the Chaplain Service has handed over food parcels, clothing, and other items to flood victims. “They were genuinely appreciative of everything that was done by the members of the SA Army, something that will be treasured for many years to come.”

In May and June, the Chaplain Service donated 967 blankets; 1 916 x 5 litre bottles of water; 489 grocery packages; 1 215 personal care packages; five food pallets; 350 boxes of clothing; and 351 items of stationary to those in need. The food pallets comprised flour, tins of fruit and vegetables, mielie meal, washing powder and tinned fish.







SANDF members continue to provide other forms of humanitarian assistance to KwaZulu-Natal, including clearing and rebuilding roads and purifying water for drinking.