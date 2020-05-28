Rheinmetall Denel Munition donates hand sanitiser

On Wednesday 27 May, Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM) donated 500 bottles of hand sanitiser to St Joseph’s Home for chronically ill children, two weeks after the company launched a wide range of essential protective equipment and products.

These products includes masks, protective coveralls, face shields, safety glasses, disposable gloves and a WHO formulation HS75%IPS hand sanitizer, RDM said.

The handover took place at the entrance of their facility in Montana, as no entry is permitted due to the hospital currently being under lockdown. The CFO of Rheinmetall Denel Munition, Milan Bohacek and the company’s Public Relations Officer, Ruby Maree, facilitated the hand over on behalf of RDM.

St Joseph’s Home provides post-acute, palliative, respite and rehabilitative care to children with chronic illnesses and disabilities. Frontline workers are putting their lives on the line to help enhance the lives of these vulnerable children and have continued to do so, throughout the corona virus pandemic. St Joseph’s cares for more than 120 patients and has a bed capacity of 175. All its staff of more than 130 are regarded essential and report for duty each day. More than 75 litres of hand sanitizer is used each week.







“The test of our collective humanity demands that we ensure that children who are immunocompromised and potentially at a higher risk of contracting the virus receive the necessary protection and care they need to live healthy and fulfilling lives. RDM takes pride in being able to reach out to the most vulnerable in society and make our own small contribution to fight this global crisis,” stated Bohacek.