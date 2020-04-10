RDM donates hygiene products to local communities as part of coronavirus response

Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM) has donated 2 000 parcels containing hygiene products to families in the Macassar and Deep Freeze communities as part of its contribution to combating the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The products, which will mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, were handed over on 9 April. RDM said each parcel contains a 500 ml hand sanitiser, hygienic soap bars, a box of tissues and an information leaflet outlining COVID-19 awareness.

This is in addition to the 6 000 litres of hand sanitizer that the company donated to the South African National Defence Force two weeks ago.

The Macassar Community Forum assisted with the distribution of the parcels within the community. Due to strict lockdown regulations, which apply to social distancing, RDM’s staff were not allowed to participate in the task.

“Our first line of defence to combat this pandemic is to ensure personal hygiene and to empower our people and the community with information on how to put this into practise in their homes and amongst their families,” stated Jan-Patrick Helmsen, CEO of Rheinmetall Denel Munition.

“During these unprecedented times, we are very grateful to be in a position where we can contribute and make a positive impact in our local communities. As nearly a quarter of the Macassar’s community is employed by Rheinmetall Denel Munition, we make the health and safety of our employees and the broader Macassar community our priority,” Helmsen said.







No RDM employees have been infected by the COVID-19 coronavirus.