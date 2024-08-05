Police upscaling efforts to tackle kidnappings

Recent weeks have seen a noticeable increase in kidnappings around South Africa. National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola stated these incidents were a “concern,” and that dedicated teams in each province have been making good progress in rescuing victims.

Over the previous two years, over 250 kidnappers “of various nationalities” were arrested, with over 20 businessmen rescued. Additionally, six students were also rescued.

These figures were given by Masemola at a media briefing in Johannesburg on 1 August. Days later, on Sunday 4 August, the South African Police Service (SAPS) Special Task Force (STF) announced it had rescued 90 undocumented Ethiopian nationals held against their will, under inhumane conditions in Sunnydale Ridge, Johannesburg.

