Police to be more effective – Gungubele

Included in plans to make police more effective in their primary roles of fighting and preventing crime are “specialised teams” focusing on specific crimes and more boots on the ground according to Minister in The Presidency, Mondli Gungubele.

He was briefing media on the outcomes of Wednesday’s (15 February) Cabinet meeting.

The Minister, according to government’s SAnews, indicated the SA Police Service (SAPS) would intensify operations “to detect and remove illegal firearms and ammunition from the hands of criminals”. This was seemingly in response to a number of recent high-profile killings, including rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and Eldorado Park anti-crime activist Ayob Mungalee.

SAPS, he is reported as telling the briefing “permanently removed” 65 519 firearms from circulation.

He did not give any details of the “specialised teams” saying the “heinous and cold-blooded attacks” highlight the “prevalence of gun violence and its impact on communities”.

Gungubele called on “citizens and community structures” to work with local police – “if you have information that can help expose people involved in illegal activities, call Crime Stop at 0800 10111”.





