Police officer arrested after fatally shooting SAAF member in Hoedspruit

A South African Police Service (SAPS) sergeant has been arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) in connection with killing a South African Air Force (SAAF) member on Friday.

According to IPID, the 37-year-old sergeant had an argument with the 33-year-old SAAF member at the Kalimambo pub in Hoedspruit. The SANDF member went to the Hoedspruit police station to report the incident, but was apparently told to come back later as he was drunk.

News24 reports IPID spokesperson Phaladi Shuping as saying the sergeant went to the police station and came across the SANDF member outside. “He allegedly fired several shots and the SANDF member was fatally wounded. Paramedics declared him dead.”

The police officer is due to appear in the Hoedspruit Magistrate’s Court on Monday 29 January, facing a murder charge.

South African National Defence Force Director Defence Corporate Communication, Brigadier General Andries Mokoena Mahapa, said in a statement that the South African Police Service as well as the Military Police Agency are currently investigating the incident.

The details of the deceased will only be released once their next-of-kin have been informed.