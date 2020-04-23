NW Premier visits protest sites

North West Premier Professor Job Mokgoro visited Blydeville and Boikhutso townships near Lichtenburg, following a violent community protest.

The protest on Tuesday saw two police vehicles and an ambulance torched.

It is believed the community protest was sparked by the death of two children, allegedly hit by a private vehicle and a police vehicle i separate incidents in Ditsobotla Local Municipality.

Mokgoro visited the families of the deceased to convey condolences on behalf of the people and the North West provincial government.

The Premier, accompanied by provincial command council members, witnessed first-hand damage caused by the protest.

Mokgoro was initially scheduled to launch a post-lockdown housing development programme for 57 identified families in Coleridge, Vryburg.

Due to developments in Ditsobotla, the Vryburg visit will be rescheduled to a later date.

Mokgoro recently visited Vryburg where he launched a COVID-19 mass screening, testing and contact tracing campaign in Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District.

While there he noted with concern the plight of Coleridge residents, living in houses in a state of collapse with asbestos roofs.





