No flight suspensions or protest bans over coronavirus in Algeria

Written by Reuters -
Algeria is not planning to ban public protests or suspend flights to Italy after the country’s first case of the coronavirus was identified in an Italian man, a health ministry official said.

Speaking at a news conference in Algiers, Djamel Fouar, director of prevention and control of communicable diseases, said authorities were monitoring everyone who had been in touch with the 61-year-old patient.

The man is from Milan in northern Italy, where an outbreak is centred. He travelled through Algiers to Ouargla in southern Algeria, a centre of the oil and gas industry.

Asked about possible suspension of flights or a ban on the mass weekly protests that have rocked Algeria for more than a year, Fouar said those measures were “not on the agenda”.



He said authorities would reinforce controls on aircraft arriving in Algeria, particularly from Italy.

