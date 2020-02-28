Nigerian “baby factory” raided

Police in south-eastern Nigeria raided a child trafficking facility holding at least 23 children and four pregnant teenagers, a police spokesman said.

Officers arrested three and rescued children aged between one and four.

Nnamdi Omoni, police spokesman in Rivers State, said the captors were running what is known locally as a “baby factory”, where young women are held until they give birth and their babies are sold.

“I can assure you it is not an orphanage because if it were pregnant women ought not to be there,” Omoni said.







In September, Lagos police freed 19 women and girls abducted and impregnated by captors planning to sell their babies.