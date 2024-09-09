Mpox no threat to Africa Aerospace and Defence Expo, organisers assure

As of 18 August 2024, South Africa has recorded 24 cases, including three fatalities.

The country has since logged 19 recoveries, and only two active cases are currently undergoing home isolation.

“While the numbers are low, the re-emergence of mpox underscores the importance of continued vigilance,” the statement read.

The Department of Health, in collaboration with international organisations such as the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), has taken robust measures to contain and manage the virus.

These measures include enhanced testing, isolation protocols, and community engagement efforts to educate the public and reduce stigma.

“Currently, there is no indication that the mpox virus will significantly impact or pose a direct threat to the upcoming AAD Expo.

“The low number of active cases and the high recovery rate indicate that the situation is under control. We are closely monitoring developments to ensure the safety of all participants,” said AAD Exhibition Director, Nakedi Phasha.

Organisers have since reassured expo visitors that there is no need to panic.

“South African health authorities have effectively managed similar outbreaks in the past and continue to employ effective strategies, such as isolation, contact tracing, and appropriate medical treatment, to contain the virus. By following public health advice and maintaining awareness, the risk of a broader outbreak remains low.”

Meanwhile, the organisers said they are committed to ensuring a safe and successful event for everyone involved.

“The AAD Expo 2024 will proceed with all necessary precautions in place, and we are confident that, with your cooperation, we can enjoy a productive and memorable experience.”

According to the Department of Health, mpox presents with a range of symptoms that can vary in severity.

The symptoms often appear within seven to 14 days after exposure but can take up to 21 days to manifest.

“If you notice symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen lymph nodes, and especially the characteristic rash associated with mpox, it is crucial to isolate yourself immediately and seek medical attention for a proper diagnosis. Early isolation and treatment are key to preventing the spread of the virus and ensuring your health and safety.”

The department has urged people who experience any of the mpox symptoms, with or without international travel history to present themselves to a health facility for clinical observation and confine themselves to one place until their test results are available.

Meanwhile, to address the mpox outbreak in Africa, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has set up a 25-member incident management unit to support affected and at-risk countries.

Africa CDC has signed a partnership agreement with the European Commission’s Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA) and Bavarian Nordic to provide over 215 000 doses of the MVA-BN vaccine.

Africa CDC will oversee the equitable distribution of these vaccines, prioritising local needs across the affected Member States.