Mozambique villagers killed

More than 50 villagers in Mozambique’s troubled northern province were killed by Islamist insurgents after refusing recruitment to their ranks, police said.

“The young men were about to be recruited but resisted, which provoked the ire of bandits who killed the 52 indiscriminately,” police spokesman Orlando Modumane said.

The killings took place in Xitaxi village in Muidumbe district in Cabo Delgado, home to multi-billion-dollar gas projects led by oil majors such as Total.

Last Wednesday, national police commander Bernardino Rafael said no areas of the troubled province were under control of insurgents. His comments followed an increase in the frequency of attacks in the province.

Security analysts say in some cases insurgents occupied parts of towns, villages or government buildings and hoisted a black-and-white flag.






