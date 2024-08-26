Man killed by suspected unexploded ordnance in Mpumalanga

What is believed to be an unexploded mortar led to the death of a Mpumalanga man at the weekend.

The SA Police Service (SAPS), by way of its Mpumalanga provincial commissioner, said an unnamed man was killed in an “explosion incident” apparently involving a mortar round from which he was “trying to get copper” when it went off. The incident occurred at Avalon, a site “suspected” to have previously been used by the military.

Police based at Mhluzi near Middelburg, home to 4 SA infantry (SAI) Battalion, are investigating the incident which left another man “seriously injured”.

“An investigation of inquest is underway and part of that probe will be to get some clarity on what drove the two individuals to that vicinity. Circumstances surrounding this tragic incident is also being investigated (sic),” the statement reads.

Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major Genera (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi, cautioned people not to approach or handle suspicious objects as “this could put their lives in danger”.