Lesotho PM’s wife charged with murder

Lesotho police charged Prime Minister Thomas Thabane’s wife with the murder of his previous spouse, the South African Broadcasting Corporation said.

Police last month issued a warrant of arrest for Thabane’s wife, Maesaiah, after she failed to turn up for questioning in connection with the murder of Thabane’s then estranged wife Lipolelo on June 14, 2017.

Maesaiah turned herself in on Tuesday, according to South African media.

Lipolelo was shot days before Thabane was sworn in as leader of the mountain kingdom. The couple were involved in divorce proceedings at the time of Lipolelo’s death.

He and Maesaiah married two months after the murder.







Thabane last month announced his intention to resign, but gave no reason.