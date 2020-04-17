Law will prevail in Alexandra death probe – Mapisa-Nqakula

Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said the law will take its course in the investigation into the death of an Alexandra man, allegedly beaten by SA National Defence Force (SANDF) members.

Speaking at a briefing on extension of the COVID-19 lockdown, Mapisa-Nqakula said the investigation into the death of Collins Khoza is being conducted by the SA Police Service (SAPS), Military Police and the Military Ombud Office.

“We are unable to comment what the next action is going to be.

“We are saddened by what happened. We regret this happened. We don’t know exactly what the circumstances are which led to this, but the investigation will provide more information and we will be able to determine what steps to take at that point,” Mapisa-Nqakula said.

The Minister expressed condolences to the deceased’s family. She said the Chaplain General and soldiers visited the Khoza family home to convey condolences on behalf of government.

The Minister pleaded for the investigation to be given time to unfold and all due processes followed.

“It is important to keep in mind in such cases, the law will take its course,” the Minister said.





