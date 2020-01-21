Kidnapped Indian mine owner’s son released in Burkina Faso

The son of an Indian gold mine owner in Burkina Faso, kidnapped by unidentified assailants in 2018, was released, his father said.

Kimar Akoliya, whose father Akoliya Patel owns the Ghana-based Balaji mining group, set off for the Burkina Faso capital, Ouagadougou, from the remote Inata mine with two colleagues when they disappeared in September 2018.

The identities of the kidnapped were not previously confirmed.

“By God’s grace, it is true,” Patel told Reuters via email, confirming reports of Akoliya’s release on social media.

He gave no further details and it was not clear whether his colleagues, a Burkinabe and a South African, were also freed.







The attackers were not identified at the time, but jihadist groups with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State have in recent years expanded their presence across West Africa’s Sahel region and taken Western hostages.