Judge in landmark Congo graft trial died violent death, says minister

Written by Reuters -
9
Vital Kamerhe, attends a meeting in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, December 28, 2018. - Reuters

The high court judge overseeing a landmark corruption trial of the president’s chief of staff in Democratic Republic of Congo died a violent death from blows to the head, the justice minister said on Tuesday.

Raphael Yanyi, who was presiding over the trial of Vital Kamerhe, once a close strategic ally of President Felix Tshisekedi, died on 26 May from what police at first reported was a heart attack.



An autopsy has since shown, “he died a violent death, due to the blows of sharp points or knife-like objects, which were thrust into his head,” Justice Minister Celestin Tunda Ya Kasende said.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR