Journalist killed in Somalia

Gunmen killed a TV and radio journalist in Somalia’s Afgooye district, police said.

Abdiwali Ali Hassan (25) was shot several times and died on the way to hospital, Captain Abdikadir Osman, Afgooye’s police commander, told Reuters.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the killing outside Mogadishu.

The Somali Journalists Syndicate condemned the murder and called for a quick investigation.







“We call on the Somali Federal government and local authorities to bring the killers to justice,” said syndicate secretary general, Abdalle Ahmed Mumin.