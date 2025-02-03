Humanitarian disaster looming in eastern DR Congo

Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), particularly Goma and surrounds, is facing a worsening humanitarian situation with stocks of critical supplies dwindling and medical services overwhelmed in the wake of the reportedly successful M23 (Mouvement du 23 Mars) advance on the capital of North Kivu.

United Nations (UN) agencies, including the World Food Programme (WFP), Office of the UN Commissioner for Human Rights (OCHR), International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the World Health Organisation (WHO), all warn of impending disaster.

The only way this can be avoided is by diplomatic means, UN Peace Operations Director Jean-Pierre Lacroix told a Friday media briefing at UN Headquarters in New York.

“We are concerned not only as far as eastern DRC is concerned, but if you look at the past, this has the potential of triggering a wider regional conflict,” he said, aadding, “it is of the utmost importance that all diplomatic efforts should be geared towards avoiding this and bringing about a cessation of hostilities”.

WFP spokesperson Shelley Thakral is reported as saying people are running out of food, clean water, medical supplies and “that’s a big concern”.

According to OCHR’s Jeremy Laurence, 12 executions were documented between 26 and 28 January. Additionally cases of conflict related sexual violence by the army [presumably FARDC, but not stated] and allied Wazalendo fighters in Kalehe territory were also documented. Reports of gang rape are being investigated.

IOM said it was “concerned” about the displacement of thousands of civilians uprooted by fighting and violence in and around Goma adding some “are already previously displaced”.

A five-day WHO assessment brought to light 700 deaths and 2 800 injured and receiving treatment at health facilities.