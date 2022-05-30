Hawks officers, sangoma arrested for theft

This comes after two officers from the Hawks national headquarters, a Lieutenant Colonel and a Captain working at Supply Chain Management, were on Friday arrested by the the Hawks’ National Priority for Violent Crimes and Tactical Operations Management Section.

Hawks spokesperson, Brigadier Thandi Mbambo, in a statement said: “Information about a Lieutenant Colonel who intended to supply SAPS ammunition to a traditional healer was received, which culminated to a sting operation being conducted”.

She said the 43-year-old female traditional healer was subsequently arrested at her place of residence in Soshanguve on Friday after an exchange was made.

“She was charged with illegal possession of ammunition and possession of suspected stolen property following the seizure of other items suspected to belong to the state,” said Mbambo.

She said further investigation led to the arrest of a female Lieutenant Colonel who was charged with theft and dealing in ammunition whilst the female Captain was arrested and charged with defeating the ends of justice after it was discovered that she tried to conceal evidence in this matter.

The traditional healer will appear in the Pretoria North Magistrates’ Court whilst the two members will appear in the Pretoria Central Magistrate’s Court today.







“We expect all our members to be beyond reproach and will ensure that the alleged culprits face the full might of the law. We shall continue to act without fear or favour regardless of the status of those who transgress the law,” said Lieutenant General Lebeya.