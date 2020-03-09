Hamdok survives assassination attempt

Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok survived an assassination attempt targeting his convoy in Khartoum, state television and a cabinet source said.

Hamdok, appointed to head a transitional government after the overthrow of long-time President Omar al-Bashir last year, was moved to a safe location, state TV said.

Images on regional TV channels and social media showed a convoy including several damaged SUVs and a badly damaged car.

Witnesses told Reuters the attack happened near the northern entrance to Kober bridge, which connects Khartoum North with the city centre, where Hamdok’s office is.

The convoy appeared to have been targeted from above, they said.





