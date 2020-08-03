French soldier dies in Chad accident

A French soldier died during a maintenance operation in Chad after a piece of equipment exploded, the defence ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The ministry said armed forces were investigating the causes of the accident at the base in N’Djamena, which killed Andy Fila, a brigadier-chef of the infantry regiment and an electro-mechanic specialist.







France has more than 5 000 troops in the West African Sahel region as part of international efforts to fight Islamist militants in the area and has based its counterterrorism forces in Chad.