A French soldier died while on operations in Burkina Faso, the French Armed Forces Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the cause of death of Sergeant Morgan Henry was unknown and an investigation was underway.







Former colonial power France intervened in the Sahel region, south of the Sahara, in 2013 to drive back militants who seized northern Mali the previous year. Fighters regrouped and over the past year, militants stepped up attacks in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.