French journo kidnapped in Mali

French Foreign Affairs minister Jean-Yves Le Drian confirmed a French journalist who disappeared last month in Mali’s northern city Gao was probably been taken hostage by Islamist militants in West Africa’s arid Sahel region.

Olivier Dubois this month appeared in a video appealing to authorities to free him from the JNIM (al Qaeda North Africa).

French authorities previously confirmed Dubois’ disappearance but not him being kidnapped.







“Everything leads us to believe he’s hostage of a jihadist group”, Le Drian told RTL radio.