Fears of possible serial killer in KZN

KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza has urged police to improve their efforts in dealing with crime in Umthwalume, in the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast.

Khoza made the call during her visit in Umthwalume on Wednesday, following the gruesome murder of young women who were found in a dense bush adjacent to a sugarcane field, including two sisters, within a space of two months.

Two more bodies of unknown women were found naked and decomposed in a dense bush adjacent to the sugarcane field, on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Khoza expressed concern that in the area, five decomposed bodies of women were discovered in two months, sparking fears of a possible serial killer on the loose.

“At this stage we are puzzled and disturbed by the incidents taking place in the area. There is a serious problem of criminals targeting women in the area. We believe the law enforcement agencies will work around the clock to bring to book whoever is responsible for such heinous crimes,” Khoza said.

Khoza said that the discovery of two bodies within a few hours is cause for concern, adding that they want answers on a number of questions.

“At this stage we are uncertain about these killings, but there is a possibility of a serial killer operating in the area. We call on the community to work hand in glove with the police to ensure the net closes in on the perpetrator/s in these cases of women murders.

“Social workers have been assigned to support the bereaved families, whilst the police continue searching for the culprit or culprits that have left the community traumatised and living in fear for their loved ones, particularly young women,” Khoza said.







The department has also called on relatives who are missing a loved one to be in contact with the police.