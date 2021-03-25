Farm attacks in North West on the rise – FF+

Five farm attacks in three weeks in a province where agriculture is as major employer is too much according to Freedom Front Plus (FF+) National Council of Provinces (NCOP) member Fanie du Toit.

Raising what he termed “serious concerns” about the increase in rural crime Du Toit said the latest incident showed the value of speedy response and co-operation between farmers, rural security structures and the police.

“More attackers and suspected attackers are being arrested and potential incidents don’t happen or are interrupted thanks to the speedy arrival of people actively involved in rural security,” he said adding matters would improve “even more” if police co-operation with rural communities, including farmers and their workers, increases.







An Ottosdal farmer attacked by three unknown men who stole cash, a 9mm pistol and ammunition as well as credit cards and a vehicle is victim number five in since 8 March.