Eight police officers implicated in N1 assault case suspended

All eight police officers that were involved in the N1 assault case have been suspended in terms of the South African Police Service (SAPS) disciplinary regulations, as of Monday, 10 July 2023.

Last week, Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola announced that the eight members of the South African Police Service have been issued with suspension notices.

The officers were then temporarily removed from their posts pending investigation.

Masemola said no amount of provocation can ever justify or validate what was witnessed in the video clip.

“We generally follow a very stringent process to identify members that should be protecting our principals, so for those members to have conducted themselves in such a manner is quite concerning.

“We pledge to offer our full cooperation to the IPID [Independent Police Investigative Directorate] investigation, at the same time ensuring that our internal processes are not compromised in any manner,” Masemola said.

The police officers involved in the incident are said to be Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s protectors. He has condemned the incident in the strongest terms.