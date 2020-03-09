DR Congo military spy chief “hanged”

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi said the death of the country’s top army spy was apparently due to hanging, but did not spell out whether the military intelligence chief committed suicide.

General Delphin Kahimbi’s death on February 28 followed media reports he was being investigated for allegedly seeking to destabilise the country. At the time, his wife said he suffered a heart attack.

At a weekly cabinet meeting, Tshisekedi said the UN peacekeeping force asked him to conduct an independent investigation into Kahimbi’s death.

He told ministers available evidence pointed to death by hanging, according to the minutes of the meeting.

The general was appointed by former President Joseph Kabila and his successor as head of state, Tshisekedi, was under pressure from the US to hold Kahimbi to account for alleged human rights abuses.

Kahimbi was under EU sanctions for alleged abuses committed when he commanded operations against rebels in east DR Congo in the 2000s and his tenure as military intelligence chief.





