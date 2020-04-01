Coronavirus prisoner release in Tunisia

Tunisia’s President Kais Saied ordered the release of 1 420 prisoners in an amnesty to combat the spread of the coronavirus, a presidency statement said.

Tunisia declared a general lockdown to slow infection rates and confirmed 362 cases of the coronavirus with nine deaths.

Government said in a separate statement it would provide food assistance to thousands of families in their homes, starting Friday, for a period of two months.







Saied last week ordered the army to deploy to force people to respect the lockdown.