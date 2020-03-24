Coronavirus claims second Egyptian military officer

A senior Egyptian military official died from coronavirus, state newspaper Al-Ahram said, a day after state media announced the death of another senior military official.

Major General Shafie Abdel Halim Dawoud “died fighting the coronavirus”, state television said, without giving any details. State media announced Major General Khaled Shaltout died of the same cause.







Egypt has so far registered 327 cases of the respiratory disease caused by the virus, including 14 fatalities, the health ministry said.