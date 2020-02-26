Coronavirus case reported in Algeria

Algeria reported its first confirmed case of coronavirus, an Italian man who arrived in the country on February 17 and is now in isolation.

The case was announced by the health minister. President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said on Twitter he ordered medical authorities to take maximum precautions. He urged Algerians to be careful what information they shared online.

Northern Italy, home to many Algerians, is the centre of an outbreak of coronavirus with more than 280 cases and 11 deaths.

The disease reaches Algeria at a politically difficult time, following a year of street protests that take place twice a week.







Tebboune was elected in December in a vote opposed by protesters, whose demonstrations helped bring down Abdelaziz Bouteflika.