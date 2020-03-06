Cameroon coronavirus confirmed

Cameroon’s health ministry on Friday confirmed its first case of coronavirus, a 58-year-old French citizen who arrived in Yaounde on 24 February.

It said the man was quarantined in the city’s Central Hospital. “All measures were taken by government to contain potential risks of the virus spreading,” it said in a statement.

Cameroon in Central Africa is the fourth sub-Saharan country to report coronavirus after Nigeria, Senegal and South Africa. The total number of cases on the continent is 29.

Since the coronavirus outbreak began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December, it infected almost 100 000 people worldwide and killed more than 3 000, mostly in China.





