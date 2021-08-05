Botswana soldiers dies in Mozambique accident

A Botswana Defence Force (BDF) soldier, recently deployed to Mozambique as part of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) assistance force, has died in a vehicle accident.

The BDF in a statement said the soldier lost his life in Pemba on 3 August.

“The late BDF member was part of the Botswana Contingent deployed under the auspices of SADC, for regional support to the Republic of Mozambique to combat the threat of terrorism and acts of violent extremism in the Cabo Delgado Region, as an element of the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM),” the BDF’s spokesperson Colonel Tebo Kacho Dikole said.

Investigations to determine the cause of the accident are ongoing.

Botswana on 26 July formally dispatched 300 troops to Mozambique as part of its contribution to the SADC force whilst South Africa has authorised the deployment of up to 1 495 South African National Defence Force members to Mozambique between 15 July and 15 October. Advance elements from South Africa and Botswana arrived in Mozambique in mid-July.







Botswana Defence Force (BDF) vehicles were seen moving through Gondola, Mozambique, on 31 July.