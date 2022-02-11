Another Botswana Defence Force soldier dies in Mozambique

Another Botswana Defence Force (BDF) soldier, recently deployed to Mozambique as part of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) assistance force, has died.

The BDF in a statement said the soldier lost his life on 9 February in Mueda, Cabo Delgado province, but did not give a cause of death.

“The late BDF member was part of the second Botswana contingent deployed under the auspices of SADC, for regional support to the Republic of Mozambique to combat the threat of terrorism and acts of violent extremism in the Cabo Delgado province as an element of the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM),” the BDF statement said.

Investigations to determine the cause of the incident are ongoing.

This is the second BDF soldier to die in Mozambique, after a member was killed in a vehicle accident in Pemba in July 2021.

Botswana in July last year formally dispatched an initial 300 troops to Mozambique as part of its contribution to the SADC force. SAMIM is currently comprised of troops and equipment from Angola, Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Lesotho, Malawi, South Africa, Tanzania and Zambia. A further thousand troops from Rwanda are also in Mozambique assisting FADM (Forças Armadas de Defesa de Moçambique) in an ongoing effort to remove ASWJ terrorists from northern Mozambique.







Soldiers from Tanzania, South Africa, and Lesotho have been killed in combat or accidents in Mozambique.