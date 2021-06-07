Abubakar Shekau led transformation of Nigeria’s Boko Haram

The militant group Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) said in an audio recording heard by Reuters on Sunday that Abubakar Shekau, leader of rival Nigerian militant Islamist group Boko Haram, was dead.

Following are details about Shekau and Boko Haram.

Boko haram

The group’s name is Jama’atu Ahlis-Sunna Lidda’Awati Wal-Jihad, Arabic for “People Committed to the Prophet’s Teachings for Propagation and Jihad”. But, because of its teachings, people called it “Boko Haram”, which means “Western education is forbidden” in the Hausa language spoken across the north.

Its original members were followers of militant preacher Mohammed Yusuf from the northeastern state of Borno, who wanted wider adoption of Islamic Sharia law across Nigeria.

He died in police custody in 2009. The following year, Shekau, his deputy, announced he was the new leader.

Full-fledged insurgency

Boko Haram became a full-fledged insurgency under Shekau, staging prison breaks and bombings across northern Nigeria. In 2014, they began overrunning northeastern towns in an attempt to create an Islamic state under Sharia law.

By early 2015, Boko Haram controlled a huge swathe of land near Lake Chad before being driven from most of it by troops from Nigeria, Chad, Cameroon and Niger, and South African mercenaries.

More than 30 000 people have been killed and 2 million displaced since the insurgency began in 2009, according to the United Nations refugee agency and the New York-based Council on Foreign Relations think tank.

Violence

Shekau, who had a $7 million bounty placed on his head by the United States, delivered fervent sermons to his followers.