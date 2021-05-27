Western Cape gun violence a cause for concern

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz expressed his shock and anger at continuing gun violence in the provincial capital Cape Town.

According to his department, three people died in Delft on Tuesday, while one of two seriously injured is a 13-year-old girl.

The department said the report follows others of young children shot and killed at the weekend in Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain.

“At this stage, the incidents appear gang-related,” said Fritz.

The victims are part of 22 gunshot wound fatalities last weekend in Cape Town.

Three of those killed were attacked with sharp objects.

The MEC condemned the killings in the strongest possible terms, especially the children.

“We know gangsters use children to do much of their work and this must stop. We place the lives of our children in danger. I call on the SA Police Service to do everything in their power to arrest the perpetrators,” Fritz said.

He extended condolences to parents and families of victims.

“Losing a loved one imposes the ultimate sense of loss and losing a child is the worst nightmare any parent can go through.”

Fritz called on citizens to come together and end gangsterism.

“The time for us to come together as a community and as a society is now. We need to fight the scourge of gangsterism and violence together.”





