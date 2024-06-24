Vumacam partners with Hatfield CID to keep community safe

Vumacam has its eye all over the Hatfield City Improvement District (CID) in Tshwane.

One of SA’s leading provider of video surveillance and management solutions, Vumacam on Tuesday last week announced it had partnered with Hatfield CID to bolster community safety and security.

It assumed full management of the Hatfield network through Centr – one of Vumacam’s operations that offers clients off-site monitoring support – from 6 June

The integration of the advanced technology is already showing results with 1763 reads, 82 escalated alerts, 47 dispatched incidents, and two vehicle impounds.

Read the full story on ProtectionWeb here.