Vandalism costs Eskom R221 million despite improvement

Eskom has reported that vandalism and theft of its infrastructure cost the utility R221 million in the past financial year, marking an improvement from the R271 million lost in the preceding year. However, the problem remains widespread and poses significant risks to electricity supply and public safety.

The power utility highlighted various forms of vandalism, including theft of steel components from pylons, illegal sand mining around pylons, and siphoning oil from transformers. These actions compromise infrastructure stability, disrupt electricity supply, and create safety hazards. Eskom has also observed reckless acts such as throwing metal chains onto power lines, which cause flashovers and trip power lines, endangering lives.

Eskom Group Executive for Distribution Monde Bala emphasized the broader impact of vandalism, stating it leads to prolonged outages that affect homes, businesses, schools, and essential services. “Reliable electricity is essential for daily life—preserving food, heating, lighting, and enabling children to study after dark. Protecting this infrastructure is a shared responsibility,” Bala said.

“Tampering with electrical infrastructure poses serious and potentially fatal risks. When transformers are drained of oil or connected to illegal installations, they can overheat and explode, leading to widespread power outages and, in some cases, loss of life.

“The theft of steel components from pylons compromises the structural stability of power towers, increasing the risk of collapse—particularly after heavy rainfall. This endangers both people and animals, as high-voltage lines carry thousands of volts and can be deadly upon contact.”

Despite the decline in financial losses due to increased collaboration with law enforcement and improved security measures, Eskom continues to face challenges. In a recent operation, six suspects were arrested on 6 April with stolen property (smart meters, copper and other items belonging to Eskom) worth R1.5 million. The suspects have appeared in court.

“Although Eskom has seen a reduction in these crimes due to increased collaboration with law enforcement agencies and improved security measures, the problem persists and remains unacceptable,” the power utility said.

