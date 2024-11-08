Vala Umgodi teams force over 1000 miners to resurface

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has announced, through Operation Vala Umgodi, that since 18 October 2024, 1 004 illegal miners have resurfaced and been arrested, with 340 resurfacing on 03 November, and appearing in court on 05 November.

In a statement from the SAPS, Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya commended the Vala Umgodi task teams in the North West province, who he says are “stamping the authority of the state.” The statement came after 225 illegal miners resurfaced from a mine in Orkney, due to starvation and dehydration.

The SAPS has revealed that Vala Umgodi teams, with assistance from the South African National Defence Force, are blocking routes used to deliver food and necessities to illegal miners. Officers believe “hundreds if not a thousand” illegal miners are operating at the mine, and they have been “stuck underground with no food, water and necessities,” due to the efforts of law enforcement.

