US military conducts strike on al-Shabaab leaders

In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, US Africa Command forces conducted one airstrike in the vicinity of Saaxa Weyne, Somalia, on 7 January.

“Initial assessments indicate the strike killed five al-Shabaab members including the targeted al-Shabaab leaders,” Africa Command said. “The command’s initial assessment is that no civilians were injured or killed as a result of this operation.”

“This strike targeted known al-Shabaab leaders who facilitated finance, weapons, fighters, and explosives. One is suspected of being involved in a previous attack against US and Somali forces,” said US Air Force Major General Dagvin Anderson, Joint Task Force – Quartz commander. “Our continued disruption of al-Shabaab through persistent strikes shows our ongoing commitment to our partners.”







“Joint Task Force – Quartz operations support US Africa Command and international efforts that promote a peaceful and stable Somalia. Violent extremist organizations like al-Shabaab present long-term threats to US and regional interests,” Africa Command said.