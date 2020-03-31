US conducts another air strike in Somalia

The US military’s Africa Command has carried out another air strike in Somalia targeting al Shabaab.

The Command said in coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, US Africa Command conducted an airstrike targeting al-Shabaab terrorists in the vicinity of Buulo Fuulay, Somalia, on 27 March.

“This latest airstrike supported our partners in pushing back against al-Shabaab and enhancing security in Somalia,” said US Army Brig Gen Miguel Castellanos, deputy director of operations, US Africa Command. “Our partners know they can rely on us and the unique support we offer.”

The command’s initial assessment concluded this airstrike killed two terrorists.

The air strike came after Africa Command carried out five air strikes against al Shabaab near Janaale, Somalia, between 16 and 17 March.

“These precision airstrikes targeted members of the al-Qaida-aligned terrorist network as they massed and maneuvered in the vicinity of an ongoing Somali-led ground operation,” Africa Command said.

Somali security forces continue to lead operations alongside AMISOM forces to increase security and seize ground from al-Shabaab.







US forces were in the area when these airstrikes occurred in order to advise and assist Somali and partner forces.